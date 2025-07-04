//The Backstares to perform at Turner Center’s Music in the Art Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announces the Music in the Art Park concert series will feature The Backstares on July 11.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents The Backstares for a live Music in the Art Park concert on Fri., July 11 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert, sponsored byLandis International and The Valdosta Daily Times, is free to the public.

The Backstares, featuring Ben Hogan, Raymond Schruijer, Rusty Jones, Chris Williams, and Tim Miller started out as a “garage band” and now enjoys getting together and jamming out oldies and classic rock music, celebrating good times and good music.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. The food and beverage vendor for Friday’s concert is Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, June through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information on upcoming concerts, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.