//SGL announces 2025–2026 regional leadership class

VALDOSTA – South GeorgiaLEADS announces the 2025–2026 largest regional leadership program in the state of Georgia.
Release:
South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL), the largest regional leadership development program in the state of Georgia, is proud to announce the 2025–2026 class of its eight-month leadership initiative. Representing 18 counties from our 32-county region across South Georgia, this year’s class brings together an impressive cohort of professionals from business, education, government, and the nonprofit sector.
With the continued support of corporate sponsors including Sustaining Sponsor Georgia Power Company and Presenting Sponsor Colony Bank, South GeorgiaLEADS links leaders to the region’s economic development agenda while providing targeted leadership development.
“SGL’s Regional Leadership Initiative is about more than leadership training—it’s about creating a unified vision for the economic future of South Georgia,” said Mary Beth Brownlee, South GeorgiaLEADS Board Chair. “Each participant is already making an impact in their home community, and this experience will equip them to lead regionally with purpose and collaboration. We are excited to announce this new class of committed advocates for South Georgia.”
SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative class includes:
Keetra Barnes, Colony Bank, Worth County
Heather Bryant, Colony Bank, Lee County
Kayla Burns, Partnership for Innovation, Ben Hill County
Orson Burton, Albany Department of Community & Economic Development, Dougherty County
Timothy Craig, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Lowndes County
Jennifer Culpepper, ABAC, Tift County
Charlice Dukes, Alma’s Baby World and Early Learning Center, Dougherty County
Pranell Freeman, JLAI, Early County
Channtee Gamble, Etowah Foundation, Coffee County
Cherysh Green-Coldwell, City of Dawson, Terrell County
Tonia Hendricks, Regional Commission, Ware County
Chris Hewitt, Crisp County Power Commission, Crisp County
Kristi Hill, PFGC, Lowndes County
Chris Hughes, Valdosta State University, Lowndes County
Miriam Jordan, Tift County Board of Commissioners, Tift County
LaSonia Linder-Bentley, LRL Ventures & Management, Dougherty County
Chelsea Lindsey, New Hire Solutions, Thomas County
Keith Lyle, Brannen & Lyle Investment Company, Decatur County
Aaron Mathews, Wiregrass Technical College, Lowndes County
Michelle McBroom, State Farm, Early County
Kayla McDaniel, Colony Bank, Turner County
Colton Mims, One Sumter, Sumter County
Benjie Nobles, Southern Regional Technical College, Colquitt County
Nicholas Perry, Ella’s Top Corral, Lowndes County
Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street, Brooks County
Lindsay Ray, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Lowndes County
Logan Seagroves, Show Ring Therapeutics, Ben Hill County
Andrew Sheffield, Georgia Power Company, Miller County
John Waters, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Cook County
Dana Watson-Green, Albany Technical College, Dougherty County
Jessica Zurheide, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Lee County
Beginning in August 2025 and concluding in March 2026, the class will engage in site visits across South Georgia, skill-building workshops, and collaborative projects that address pressing regional issues. Session topics will include regional identity and influence, workforce development, and collective visioning and planning.
SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative session calendar includes:
- August 7–8, 2025: Opening Retreat – Worth County
- September 5, 2025: Selling Your Message – Dougherty County
- October 1–2, 2025: Rural Prosperity Summit – Tift County
- November 7, 2025: Thinking & Acting in a Regional Context – Berrien County
- January 16, 2026: Multi-Generational Tourism – Coffee County
- February TBD, 2026: Legislative & Policy Influencers – Atlanta, GA
- March 6, 2026: Graduation – Lowndes County
Georgia Power Regional Executive for Southwest Region, Joe Brownlee, shares why South GeorgiaLEADS is an important part of the region’s growth strategy. “Georgia Power is proud
to serve as the Sustaining Sponsor of South GeorgiaLEADS, a program that reflects our deep
commitment to leadership development and regional collaboration. For the past five years,
we’ve invested in this initiative because strong, informed leaders build stronger
communities—and that’s good for all of Georgia. We believe in empowering those who step
forward to shape the future of South Georgia.”
Kimberly Dockery, Chief of Staff for Colony Bank stated, “At Colony Bank, we believe strong
leadership is a catalyst for positive change. That’s why investing in leadership development
is one of the ways we choose to support our communities. South GeorgiaLEADS plays a vital
role in shaping leaders who are deeply rooted in this region and committed to its future.
When people thrive, communities thrive, and that only happens when we continue to invest
in ourselves and in the places we call home.”
Sponsors of the 2025-2026 Regional Leadership Initiative include: Colony Bank, Georgia
EMC, Georgia Power Company, Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, and Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. If you would like to join in supporting this year’s program, please reach out.
The South GeorgiaLEADS program is designed to increase awareness of regional assets, foster a sense of pride and ownership, strengthen cross-county partnerships, and enhance the political and economic influence of South Georgia as a whole.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS and its programs, please visit SGL’s website at www.southgeorgialeads.org or contact Jennifer Carter at (229) 219-3527.