//Roux the Day Gumbo Cook-Off to raise funds for Valdosta Mardi Gras Festival

VALDOSTA – Krewe de Fondatrice announces the Roux the Day Gumbo Cook-Off fundraiser event for the Valdosta Mardi Gras Festival.

Release:

Krewe de Fondatrice is pleased to announce the inaugural Roux the Day Gumbo Cook-Off. This exciting event will serve as a fundraiser for the 2026 Valdosta Mardi Gras Festival, uniting local cooking teams and community supporters for a day of spirited competition and hometown pride.

“We’re thrilled to bring the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras to the City of Valdosta,” said Mayor Scott Matheson. “Events like the inaugural Roux the Day Gumbo Cook-Off not only celebrate culture and community, but also bring people together in fun and flavorful ways. We look forward to seeing local talent on display and the community coming out to support this exciting addition to our city’s event calendar.”

The cook-off will feature four-person teams preparing gumbo made entirely from scratch—including the roux. Participants must register by the deadline of October 25, 2025. Cook-off guidelines will be provided to all interested teams. The registration fee is $75 per team.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Top Three Winners

Best Decorated Tent

People’s Choice

“This event is a great opportunity to showcase local talent and celebrate Southern culinary traditions—all while supporting an event that brings energy and excitement to our city each year,” said Denise Peters, Chair of Krewe de Fondatrice. “We look forward to seeing the community come together for a great cause.”

To register or for more information, please contact Denise Peters at 309-714-8398 or valdostamardigras@gmail.com.