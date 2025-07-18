//Park Avenue Church to host The Amazing Chemistry Show

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Park Avenue Church will host The Amazing Chemistry Show free for the public on Saturday, August 9th.

Release:

Saturday, August 9 | 9:00am – 12:00pm

Park Avenue Church Worship Center

100 E Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602

Get ready for a morning packed with jaw-dropping science, laughter, and inspiring lessons! The Amazing Chemistry Show, presented by KidMin Science, is a high-energy, faith-based stage production that brings science to life through fiery explosions, bubbling foam, glowing reactions, and liquid nitrogen—all set to fun, upbeat music.

Hands-On Science Fun Starts at 9:00am

Kick off the morning with interactive science stations where children of all ages can explore hands-on experiments that spark curiosity and excitement.

Stage Show Begins at 11:00am

Then head into the Worship Center for the main event—a spectacular live show filled with even bigger experiments, mind-blowing visuals, and a message of hope designed to encourage and uplift.

More Than Just a Show

The Amazing Chemistry Show is a powerful, educational experience designed to make science fun and meaningful. Perfect for kids (and kids-at-heart) ages 3 to 103, the show combines stunning visual experiments with easy-to-understand explanations of scientific principles—covering topics like static electricity, polymers, and thermodynamics. Best of all, the entire experience is delivered in a family-friendly, welcoming environment that encourages curiosity, character-building, and faith.

FREE Admission

This event is completely free and open to the public. Families are welcome, but children must be

accompanied by an adult.

Don’t miss one of the most unforgettable science experiences your family will ever see!

For more information, call (229) 242-3562.

Learn more at www.kidminscience.com.