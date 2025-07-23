//Moody to host 23rd Wing change of command ceremony

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody AFB will conduct the 23rd Wing change of command ceremony to mark leadership transfer.

Release:

The 23rd Wing will be conducting a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2025.

Change of command ceremonies are formal, symbolic events that mark the transfer of leadership and

responsibility of a specific unit from one commander to another. As the host wing to the installation, the

23rd Wing, or “Flying Tigers,” consists of five groups with 21 squadrons comprised of more than 4,000

Airmen, over 700 civilian employees and 71 aircraft.

The official change of command ceremony will signify the transfer of leadership from Col. Paul Sheets to

Col. Sean Hall and will be officiated by the 15th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. David Lyons.

This advisory serves as an invitation for the media to document the ceremony. There will not be

opportunities for interviews; however, the media is free to use remarks from the ceremony in their

publications. Video and photo documentation will be permitted.

If interested in covering this event, please RSVP with Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer at (229) 257-3345 by noon,

July 24, 2025.