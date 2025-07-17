//MFRC adds second location at Moody AFB Welcome Center

Share with friends

Photo: The entrance of the Welcome Center, located at 4851 Burrell St., Bldg.404, is pictured at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2025. As an extension of the Military Family Readiness Center, the Welcome Center specializes in helping newcomers and their families with resources once they arrive at Moody. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody AFB announces the Military Family Readiness Center adds a second location at the Welcome Center.

Release:

For seven years, the 23rd Force Support Squadron has housed the Military Family Readiness Center (MFRC) out of the fitness center. Recently, they were provided the opportunity to add a second location known as the Welcome Center here at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The MFRC is home to a variety of programs and classes, including the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Personal Work-Life Program. The new expansion now houses the Transition Assistance Program, and the Relocation Program, just to name a few

“We would like the Welcome Center to be your one stop shop for any questions one may have, we are able to assist and ensure that it’s a positive experience overall for being at Moody,” said Keana Hughes, 23 FSS Supervisory Community Readiness Consultant. “The Welcome Center isn’t just for the active duty members, but set up for the family unit as a whole, with a play area for children and computer access, so that members can take care of things while having their family with them,” said Hughes.

With new additions comes more space and opportunity for engagement, information sharing, and overall support. The Center includes three rooms now available for workshops, appointments, and events, relieving the previous challenge of finding adequate venues around base.

“It’s been such a blessing to finally have dedicated space,” said Camellia Jefferson, 23rd FSS Relocation Program Manager.

“Leadership really came through for us, and we’re thankful to be in this building where we can better serve our airmen and families,” said Jefferson.

The Welcome Center is located in Building 440, right next to the chapel and just down from the fitness center. Newcomers and families are encouraged to stop by, ask questions, explore available resources, or simply take a moment to settle in.

“My hope is that families continue to feel at home here,” said Jefferson, “whether they need relocation guidance, financial workshops, or just a welcoming place to pause, The MFRC Welcome Center is here to support them every step of the way.”