//Lowndes residents reminded to celebrate July 4th safely

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County is reminding residents to be considerate while celebrating Independence Day.

Release:

As we approach July 4th, it’s important to remember that this holiday can pose significant risks. In a typical year, more fires occur on July 4th than on any other day in the U.S. The use of fireworks also carries a high risk of injuries, including severe burns and even death.

State law provides for the ignition of fireworks in Georgia from 10 am until 11:59 pm on July 4th. The law requires individuals selling and purchasing fireworks to be at least 18 years old.

The law bans people from igniting fireworks on roadways, right-of-ways, highways, and within 100 yards of hospitals, nursing homes, electric plants, gas stations, and prisons. Please respect your neighbors when shooting off fireworks. Fireworks may not be used near or on public roads, streets, highways, or bridges, including neighborhood streets. Usage by any person under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is prohibited. Furthermore, fireworks may not be ignited within any park, historic site, or recreational area owned by a government authority without obtaining a special use permit.

Lowndes County is home to several citizens who are sensitive to noise due to sensory processing challenges or the effects of post-traumatic stress syndrome. These families may decide during times of expected ignition to ease the discomfort of their loved ones. Fireworks ignition during times other than what the law provides for can have a severe, negative impact on the mental health of some.

Shooting firearms on the Fourth of July can be extremely dangerous in a highly dense area. Do not shoot firearms into the air, as what goes up must come down.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Marshall Mark Masukle shares these tips for anyone grilling or handling fireworks to ensure a fun and incident-free celebration:

Grill Safety Tips

When grilling, you want to be 10 to 12 feet away from any structure.

When using charcoal, ensure it is completely extinguished by wetting and mixing the pile so it cannot reignite later.

When using gas, ensure that your gas line is secure and has no leaks and that your tank is not ruptured or dented.

If the fire goes out on your grill, make sure to wait for one minute before relighting it.

Be sure never to leave your grill unattended.

Firework Safety Tips

Fireworks are never meant to be used indoors.

Never relight a firework that has gone out. Instead, douse it in water and discard the device.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always use fireworks according to the manufacturer’s requirements listed on the package.

Always have water and/or a fire extinguisher on hand.

Never aim fireworks at people, vehicles, or buildings.

Never use a firework while drinking alcohol.

Do not wear loose-fitting clothing when handling fireworks because such clothes can catch fire in the process.

Always stand 50 to 100 feet away from buildings when using fireworks.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

“If you plan to use fireworks, please do so with caution and consideration for your neighbors, local veterans, pets, and anyone who may be sensitive to loud noises,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. “Fireworks can be especially frightening for animals, and it’s not uncommon for pets to run away out of fear.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, follow these four simple steps for keeping our furry friends safe during loud and hot-warm weather festivities.

Keep your pet safely away from fireworks: it’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Even pets who are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside. If you are going to an Independence Day event and cannot leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.

If your pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help: there are medications and techniques available to help alleviate your pet’s fear and anxiety.

Protect your pet from heat stroke during summer festivities: another reason to keep your pets away from the often-noisy celebrations of summer is heat. High temperatures put your pet at risk of heat stroke, which can become deadly very quickly. Keep an eye on your pets and act immediately if you see any signs of heatstroke.

Safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag: All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during firework displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens.

Make sure your pet is microchipped and that the chip is registered with your up-to-date contact information. The Lowndes County Animal Shelter provides microchipping services for just $25.

“If you find a lost animal, take it to a local veterinarian or bring it to the shelter to be scanned for a microchip,” said Barwick. “That’s the fastest way to help reunite the pet with its owner.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk is focusing enforcement on providing for the safety of all residents during the 4th of July holiday period. “The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force for the duration of the holiday period. The observance and celebration of Independence Day should not be spoiled by insult or injury. Residents are encouraged to ignite fireworks in accordance with the law, drink responsibly, and designate a driver,” stated Sheriff Paulk.

The Valdosta Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) will host South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Friday, July 4, beginning at nightfall around 9:15 pm. Their fireworks show is free and can be seen from the mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18, looking west towards Brooks County. If there is rain, VLPRA will hold the show on Saturday, July 5. VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public not to stop on the interstate or at the interstate ramps to view the show. Viewers can tune their car radio to 105.9 FM around 9:15 PM to hear patriotic music play along with the show.

Have a fun and safe Fourth of July celebration. For more information on fireworks safety, contact Lowndes County Fire Rescue at 229-671-2730. For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.