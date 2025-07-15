//Lowndes recognizes “National Pet Fire Safety Day” with tips

Share with friends

Photo: Members of Lowndes County Animal Services and Lowndes County Fire Rescue team up to remind residents to include pets in their home fire escape plans and take steps to keep them safe during emergencies.

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Animal Services and LCFR provides pet owner tips during “National Pet Fire Safety Day.”

Release:

Lowndes County announces that Tuesday, July 15th, is recognized as “National Pet Fire Safety Day.” This nationwide awareness day educates pet owners about potential risks when pets are left home alone and provides them with proven prevention measures to ensure their safety.

Lowndes County Animal Services and Lowndes County Fire Rescue want to provide pet owners with tips from the American Kennel Club to ensure their pets are safe from house fires:

Extinguish open flames-Pets are generally curious and will investigate cooking appliances, candles, or even a fire in your fireplace. Ensure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame, and make sure to thoroughly extinguish any open flame before leaving your home.

Pet-proof the home-Take a walk around your home and look for areas where pets might start fires inadvertently, such as the stove knobs, loose wires, and other potential hazards.

Secure young pets-Especially with young puppies. Keep them confined away from potential fire-starting hazards when you are away from home.

Keep pets near entrances-When leaving pets home alone, keep them in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them.

Practicing escape routes with pets-Keep collars and leashes at the ready in case you have to evacuate quickly with your pet or firefighters need to rescue your pet.

Since pets left alone can’t escape a burning home-Use monitored smoke detectors which are connected to a monitoring center, providing an added layer of protection beyond battery-operated smoke alarms.

Affix a pet alert window cling- Write down the number of pets inside your house and attach the static cling to a front window. This critical information saves rescuers time when locating your pets. You can obtain a free window cling by going to www.adt.com/pets or at AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days events. Details are available at www.akc.org.

Keep your information updated-Firefighters are familiar with pet alert window clings, so keep the number of pets listed on them updated. Knowing the accurate number of pets in the house helps rescuers locate all of your pets.

“One of the most important responsibilities of being a pet owner is ensuring your pet’s safety, especially during unexpected emergencies like house fires,” said Chief Billy Young of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “Every household should have a fire escape plan that includes pets, so everyone has the best chance to get out safely.”

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at 229-671-2491 or meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com.