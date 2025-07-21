//Lowndes honors probation professionals during National Supervision Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners honors probation professionals during National Supervision Week.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is proud to recognize the dedicated team at Lowndes County Probation during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, taking place July 21–27, 2025.

This annual observance highlights the essential role community supervision professionals play in building safer, stronger communities. These individuals work behind the scenes every day to guide and support offenders, helping them lead more productive and responsible lives.

Lowndes County Probation oversees all individuals sentenced through the Lowndes County State Court, ensuring they meet court-ordered conditions, such as completing community service, attending counseling or educational programs, including drug and alcohol treatment, anger management, parenting classes, DUI school, and other relevant programs.

“The most rewarding part of our jobs is watching individuals complete their probation,’ said Ferlisha Rountree, Director of Lowndes County Probation. ”It’s a powerful reminder of the impact accountability and support can have on someone’s life.”

Probation officers serve as vital links between the court systems and the community. They support rehabilitation while upholding public safety, working closely with partners and service providers throughout the area.

“The importance of Lowndes County Probation staff and their contributions to our community cannot be overstated,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “Their professionalism and dedication help ensure justice is served with compassion and fairness, and we truly appreciate their service.”

For more information on Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, visit www.appa-net.org. To learn more about Lowndes County Probation, visit www.lowndescounty.com.