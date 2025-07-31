//Lowndes EMA to observe National Emergency Management Awareness Month

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Emergency Management will recognize National Emergency Management Awareness Month.

Release:

Lowndes County Emergency Management is proud to join the U.S. Council of the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM-USA) in supporting the inaugural National Emergency Management Awareness Month, to be observed throughout August 2025.

This newly launched initiative is designed to promote the critical work of emergency management professionals and increase awareness among leaders in government, business, and the nonprofit sector. It highlights the essential role emergency managers play in safeguarding lives, property, and community infrastructure before, during, and after emergencies and disasters.

“Emergency management is more than responding to disasters; it’s about building systems and partnerships that make our communities stronger, safer, and more resilient,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “We are proud to support this national campaign and recognize the dedicated professionals in our local Emergency Management team who work daily to prepare for the unexpected.”

Throughout August, Lowndes County Emergency Management will engage with elected officials, organizational leaders, and community stakeholders to share more about emergency management programs, resources, and the broader impact of the profession.

“Emergency managers ensure communities, organizations, and people are prepared to respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters,” said IAEM-USA President Carrie Speranza, CEM. “We are the ones called upon to bring order to chaos, especially when an incident requires coordination across multiple services, agencies, or disciplines, even beyond public safety.”

Lowndes County encourages residents, organizations, and local leaders to learn more about emergency management and take an active role in preparedness efforts.

Lowndes County encourages residents, businesses, and community leaders to stay informed and prepared by learning more about local emergency management efforts. A simple and effective way to stay connected is by signing up for Alert Lowndes, the County’s free emergency notification system. This reliable tool delivers real-time alerts via text, phone call, and/or email, so you receive critical information the moment it’s needed.

With Alert Lowndes, notifications are tailored to your specific address, ensuring relevance and accuracy. The system automatically relays severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service, including tornado and flash flood alerts. It provides timely local updates such as boil water advisories, missing persons reports, road closures, and other emergency announcements directly from Lowndes County officials.

To register or learn more about Alert Lowndes, visit www.lowndescounty.com/alertlowndes. To learn more about National Emergency Management Awareness Month, visit https://www.iaem.org/Events/National-Emergency-Management-Awareness-Month.