//Lowndes celebrates Bicentennial with Burgers & Bluegrass festival

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County invites the public to celebrate the Bicentennial with live music and food for an evening of Burgers & Bluegrass.

Release:

Celebrate Lowndes County’s Bicentennial with an evening of sizzling burgers and soulful strings in the heart of downtown Valdosta!

Join us at Lowndes Park for Burgers & Bluegrass, a festive night of mouthwatering food, live music, and community spirit.

Burger Competition – 4:00-6:00 PM

Local chefs go head-to-head in a battle of the burgers — come taste, vote, and help crown the crowd favorite!

Burgers will also be available for purchase during the evening concerts, so you can keep enjoying the flavors while the music plays.

Live Bluegrass Concerts – 6:00-9:00 PM

Enjoy the toe-tapping sounds of Snaky Woods and NightFlyer, two talented bluegrass bands known for their rich harmonies and crowd-pleasing performances.

Come hungry, bring your friends, and help us mark 200 years of Lowndes County with an evening full of flavor, music, and hometown pride!