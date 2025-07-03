//Harlem Globetrotters visits community before Wild Adventures performance

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Harlem Globetrotters recently visited the community ahead of taking the court at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Release:

Before taking the court at Wild Adventures Theme Park, the Original Harlem Globetrotters made special appearances Thursday at Moody Air Force Base and the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, treating families and children to an up-close look at their world-famous basketball skills.

A trio of Globetrotters, Moose, Ace and Wham, entertained and connected with Air Force families and kids at the Boys and Girls Club by performing trick shots, teaching kids a few signature moves, and signing autographs. The visits were part of the team’s longstanding tradition of bringing joy and inspiration to families across the country.

“We are incredibly proud that the Original Harlem Globetrotters are a part of the Wild Adventures family. They are more than just entertainers. They’re community ambassadors who know how to create powerful moments that kids and families will remember forever,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing at Wild Adventures. “Bringing that energy to kids in our community ahead of their shows at the park makes the experience even more special.”

The visits helped build excitement for the Globetrotters’ performances at Wild Adventures, which will take place June 27 through 29 as part of the park’s Celebrate America Festival. Guests can enjoy the team’s Trick Shots & Challenges showcase each day, included with park admission. The show features high-flying dunks, incredible ball-handling and interactive fan challenges with the Globetrotters and the team’s mascot, Globie.

“It’s important to us that Wild Adventures serves not just as a destination, but as a member of the community we call home,” Floyd said. “We’re proud to be a place where families can come together, and we’re equally proud to support military families and organizations like they Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta because they build up our community and make our region a great place to live.”

The Celebrate America Festival continues through July 6 and features live entertainment, themed activities and fireworks July 4 and July 5. As part of the celebration, Wild Adventures has extended its Celebrate America Sale through Sunday, June 29. Guests can purchase single-day admission tickets for just $35 at WildAdventures.com.

Season Passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the Celebrate America Festival as well as Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For more information about Harlem Globetrotters performances, Celebrate America Festival, admission offers and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

