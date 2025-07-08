//Doug E. Fresh, Rob Base to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces Hip-Hop music stars Doug E. Fresh and Rob Base to perform during the concert series.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. continues its concert series on Saturday, July 12, with Hip-Hop music stars Doug E. Fresh and Rob Base.

Doug E. Fresh, known as the “World’s Greatest Entertainer” and the “Original Human Beatbox,” has built a legendary career spanning nearly four decades. Credited with pioneering the human beatbox art form, Fresh vocalizes drum and instrument sounds with remarkable precision. Raised in Harlem, New York, he gained national attention after appearing in the 1984 cult classic film Beat Street. By 1985, Fresh had become one of hip-hop’s most prominent international stars with hits like “The Show” and “La Di Da Di,” recorded with his Get Fresh Crew, including MC Ricky D, now known as Slick Rick. “La Di Da Di” remains one of the most sampled songs in music history, as noted in a 2019 Wall Street Journal article and a 2014 TED Talk by producer Mark Ronson. It has been used by artists such as Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, LL Cool J, Will Smith and more than 1,000 others.

Rob Base, also from Harlem, began his music career performing with groups such as Sure Shot Seven, Cosmic 3 MC’s and Freedom Force. He eventually teamed up with longtime friend DJ EZ Rock to form Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. The duo released their first single, “DJ Interview,” in 1986 on Star Maker’s Records, followed by “Make It Hot” in 1987. Their breakout came in 1988 with the release of It Takes Two through Profile Records. The title track became a massive hit, and both the single and album achieved platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album produced three top 10 hits and solidified their place in hip-hop history. In recent years, Base toured with MC Hammer on the 2019 Hammer’s House Party Tour and performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2022. He now works in film production and has taken on the role of executive producer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Doug E. Fresh and Rob Base to the Wild Adventures LIVE! stage,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “Their records prove to be timeless and their energy together will surely bring a spectacular performance.”

The concert is set for Saturday, July 12, at 8 p.m. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discount in advance. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can purchase General Concert Admission for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the concert, guests can explore the all-new Water’s Edge, featuring three exciting new rides, the new reptile house and live music at the new Water’s Edge Stage.

“Water’s Edge brings an incredible new energy to Wild Adventures,” said Raymond. “It’s the perfect place for families to gather, enjoy new attractions, and unwind by the lake before an unforgettable concert experience with Doug E. Fresh and Rob Base.”

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.