VALDOSTA – Lowndes County invites the community to the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market to celebrate all things local.

According to the Lowndes County Facebook page, the community is invited to join around the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Square for a special outdoor market celebrating all things local. The Made in Lowndes Open Air Market will feature artisanal products from local artists, creators, growers, makers, and more