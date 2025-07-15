Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Comedian James “Murr” Murray comes to Wild Adventures Theme Park to perform during the LIVE! series.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. continues its Wild Adventures LIVE! series on Saturday, July 19, with comedian James “Murr” Murray.

James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers” on TBS and The Misery Index. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you. Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you’ve never seen. Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Murr to the Wild Adventures LIVE! stage,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “He is truly a masterclass is comedy and has amazing crowd work that our guests will enjoy.”

The show is set for Saturday, July 19, at 8 p.m. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discount in advance. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can purchase General Concert Admission for $10 and Reserved Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the show, guests can indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet with favorites like pulled pork, hot dogs, baked beans and potato chips. This is located at Backstage Catering, which is right inside the concert venue. Guests can purchase for just $13.99, or $9.99 for children 9 and under.

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.