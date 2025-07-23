//City of Valdosta announces relocation of Recycling Center

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works announces the relocation of the Recycling Center to a new more accessible location.

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of the City’s Recycling Center to a new, more accessible site at 3130 Val Tech Road, with operations scheduled to begin at the new location on Monday, August 25, 2025.

This move reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility and aims to improve the recycling experience for Valdosta residents.

To prepare for the relocation, the current Five Points location will officially close on Monday, August 11. During the transition, recycling services will be temporarily unavailable until the new center opens.

The new Recycling Center will be staffed by a City of Valdosta employee and will offer expanded and consistent hours of operation:

Tuesday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Access to the Recycling Center is limited to residents living within Valdosta city limits. Visitors must present a City of Valdosta utility bill and a valid driver’s license or picture I.D. to verify residency.

“These changes will allow us to better monitor the site, reduce contamination, and capture more recyclable materials,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “We’re proud to offer a more accessible, well-managed facility that supports our city’s long-term sustainability goals.”

The Recycling Center is open to residents who live within the Valdosta city limits. A list of accepted recyclable items is available on the City’s website or by contacting the Public Works Department directly.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3588 or visit www.valdostacity.com.