//Wiregrass’ nursing programs ranks among top 10 in Georgia for 2025

Photo: Wiregrass Tech’s RN and LPN Programs are ranked among the top 10 in the state of Georgia according to the NursingProcess.org. Pictured is Alexandria Woolridge, ASN Spring 2025 graduate, who was among the many nursing students who graduated.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s nursing programs recently ranked among the top 10 in the state of Georgia for 2025.

The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program and the Practical Nursing (LPN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College have been ranked among the top 10 nursing programs in the state of Georgia for 2025, according to NursingProcess.org. Rankings were based on student performance on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN).

According to NursingProcess.org, “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The full rankings and methodology can be found here: https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.

Wiregrass’ RN program has been ranked 3rd among colleges in Georgia that offer Associate of Science in Nursing degrees. NursingProcess.org noted that the ASN program prepares students to become holistic nurses, equipping them with critical thinking skills, psychomotor abilities, and a strong knowledge base. Nursing theory and clinical practice are integrated through a range of clinical rotations at nearby healthcare facilities. Wiregrass’ ASN program has earned a top 10 ranking in Georgia for multiple years and is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses.

The LPN program has been ranked 6th in the state for the second year in a row. It is also offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses. According to NursingProcess.org, students in this program learn the fundamentals of nursing, surgery, health sciences, nutrition, clinical calculations, and leadership. They receive real-world training in various healthcare settings under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared,

“We are incredibly proud of the continued recognition our nursing programs have received. To have both our RN and LPN programs consistently ranked among the top 10 in Georgia speaks volumes about the dedication of our faculty, the strength of our curriculum, and the hard work of our students. For many years now, Wiregrass has been a leader in nursing education, and these rankings affirm our commitment to preparing highly skilled, compassionate healthcare professionals for our region and beyond.”

The ASN program is a competitive admissions program and offers a bridge option on the Valdosta Campus. For application and advising assistance, contact One-Stop Advisor Ebony Alexander at ebony.alexander@wiregrass.edu or 229-468-2203.

The LPN program is a technical certificate and also a competitive admissions program. For assistance, contact One-Stop Advisor Mariah Hutcheson at mariah.hutcheson@wiregrass.edu or 229-468-2225.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Fall Semester, with classes beginning August 12.