//Wild Adventures to host World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures joins aquatic facilities around the world to take part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson to teach water safety.

Wild Adventures Theme Park will once again join aquatic facilities around the globe to take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL), a worldwide event aimed at teaching vital water safety skills to children and families.

Presented locally by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen®, the 2025 event will be held Thursday, June 26, at Splash Island Waterpark and will feature certified swim instructors from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA.

Now in its 16th year, the WLSL is a one-day initiative held across more than 20 countries to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons in preventing water-related accidents. The event is coordinated by aquatic facilities, swim schools, and waterparks worldwide, each hosting a local lesson as part of the larger effort.

The timing is deliberate. Research shows the days surrounding July 4th represent the peak of summer drowning risk in the U.S. as families flock to the water. This initiative delivers crucial safety skills precisely when risk levels soar.

“Whether it’s your first time in the water or you’re building on existing skills, knowing how to be safe in and around water is something every family should feel confident about,” said Jasmin Hammond, aquatics operations manager at Wild Adventures. “This event is all about creating a safe, encouraging environment where kids and parents can learn together.”

Registration will open at 10 a.m. on June 26 in the Wild Adventures ticketing courtyard. Registered guests will receive early access to Splash Island Waterpark to take part in the 30-minute swim lesson, which begins at 11 a.m. at Catch-A-Wave Bay. All other waterpark attractions will open at their regularly scheduled time following the lesson. A daily admission ticket or Season Pass is required for participation.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is part of Wild Adventures’ commitment to offering family-friendly fun while promoting safety, education, and community well-being.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark are now open seven days a week for the summer. Families can enjoy more than 35 rides, hundreds of animals, and dozens of water attractions, all in one destination.

For more information or to purchase tickets and Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.