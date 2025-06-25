//Wild Adventures ranks in top 10 most affordable theme parks in U.S.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures was recently ranked in the top 10 theme parks to enjoy thrilling rollercoasters on a budget.

Release:

HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, released the 2025 Theme Park Index, identifying the top 40 most affordable theme parks across the United States. As U.S. travelers continue to prioritize low-cost, high-value vacation experiences, HomeToGo’s refreshed annual report highlights the destinations in which action-packed thrills won’t break the bank this summer, ranking the top parks based on ticket, parking, and accommodation prices.

“Theme park adventures are a staple of summer travel in the United States, and this year vacationers are even more focused on finding big fun at smaller costs,” said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert. “With five of the top ten most affordable parks situated in the Southeast — including Fun Spot America, which tops the affordability list for the second year in a row — and three in the Midwest, cost-conscious travelers have plenty of options, from nationally recognized names to locally loved favorites, where they can maximize excitement while managing budgets.”

Based on the cost of a day adult admission ticket, parking, and exclusive HomeToGo price data for nearby accommodations, here’s a fast pass look at the top ten destinations from the 2025 Theme Park Index:

The Most Affordable Theme Parks in the U.S. for Summer 2025 Rank Theme Park State Ticket Price Parking Price Accommodation Price Total Price #1 Fun Spot America Florida $60 $0 $53 $113 #2 Alabama Adventure Alabama $40 $0 $76 $116 #3 Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida $54 $35 $53 $142 #4 Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Indiana $67 $0 $77 $144 #5 Worlds of Fun Missouri $40 $30 $75 $145 #6 Wild Adventures Georgia $46 $18 $82 $146 #7 Six Flags Frontier City Oklahoma $39 $30 $80 $149 =#8 Magic Springs Arkansas $60 $20 $70 $150 =#8 Adventureland Iowa $50 $21 $79 $150 #10 Six Flags Great Escape New York $39 $30 $88 $157 To view the full list, an interactive map, and methodology, read the full report at www.hometogo.com/florida/family-vacation/#theme-park-index.

Additional price takeaways from this year’s Theme Park Index include:

Average Theme Park Vacation Price Across the United States: This year, the average total price for a theme park vacation is $192 per person, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase from $187 in 2024.

This year, the average total price for a theme park vacation is $192 per person, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase from $187 in 2024. Most Affordable State to Stay Near a Park : Florida – home to Epcot, Fun Spot, Peppa Pig Theme Park, Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more – has the most affordable vacation homes of the areas in this ranking, with a median price per night per person of just $53 via HomeToGo.

: Florida – home to Epcot, Fun Spot, Peppa Pig Theme Park, Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more – has the most affordable vacation homes of the areas in this ranking, with a median price per night per person of just $53 via HomeToGo. Most Affordable Day Pass Price: Six Flags Frontier City (#7), Six Flags Great Escape (#10), and Six Flags America (#15) boast the most affordable theme park ticket prices this summer at $39 per day. Alabama Adventure (#2) and Worlds of Fun (#5) closely follow, with tickets at $40 each.

For a full breakdown of the methodology and to see the ranking of all 40 destinations in the 2025 Theme Park Index, read the full report at: www.hometogo.com/florida/family-vacation/#theme-park-index.

For more information on HomeToGo, visit HomeToGo.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following HomeToGo on Instagram @HomeToGo and LinkedIn @HomeToGo.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo is the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, listing millions of offers from thousands of trusted partners, including Booking.com, Vrbo and TripAdvisor.

From vacation homes, cabins, beach houses, apartments, condos, houseboats, castles, farm stays and everything in between, HomeToGo combines price, destination, dates and amenities to find the perfect accommodation for any trip worldwide.

Founded in 2014, HomeToGo operates local apps & websites in 25 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific. HomeToGo also operates brands such as Agriturismo.it, AMIVAC, Casamundo, CaseVacanza.it, e-domizil, EscapadaRural, Kurzurlaub, Kurz Mal Weg, Tripping.com and Wimdu. To learn more, visit www.hometogo.com or download the HomeToGo app.