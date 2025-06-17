//WGTC to offer Child Development Associate Certification class

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be offering a new Child Development Associate Certification class.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Economic Development Division will be offering a new non-credit training opportunity with a Child Development Associate (CDA) Certification course. Registration is now open for individuals ready to take the next step in their early childhood education career.

The course begins July 17 on the Valdosta Campus and includes 11 face-to-face class sessions. Thursday evening classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 17, July 31, August 14, September 11, and September 25. Saturday classes will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 26, August 9, August 23, September 6, September 20, and October 4.

This 120-hour course is designed for those entering the field of early childhood care or looking to enhance their existing knowledge. The CDA course equips students with foundational skills and practical understanding needed to succeed in a variety of childcare settings.

“Our new CDA Certification course is an entry-level, hybrid program designed to meet the real-world needs of today’s early childhood educators. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to strengthen your skills, this flexible option makes it easier than ever to earn a nationally recognized credential and make a lasting impact in the lives of young children,” shared Jessica Thornhill, Wiregrass Director of Economic Development.

Offered in a convenient hybrid format, the course blends required face-to-face instruction with flexible online learning, making it ideal for working professionals and busy individuals. Whether you’re beginning your journey in early childhood education or seeking to formalize your experience, this entry-level program opens doors to new opportunities and career growth.

The cost is $600 per student. Registration is available online at https://ce.wiregrass.edu. For more information, contact the Economic Development team at 229-333-2122 or email economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about training and continuing education opportunities, visit Wiregrass.edu.