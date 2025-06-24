//VSU student presents communication research at state conference

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University student recently presented communication research at the state conference.

Addeline Wright of Dawsonville, Georgia, recently presented “The Communication Question: Finding a Method of Communication for a d/Deaf or Hard of Hearing Child” at the 2025 Georgia Collegiate Honors Council Conference.

It was an opportunity for the Valdosta State University student to share her innovative research with a wider audience while sharpening her presentation skills, receiving valuable feedback and peer review, networking with other student researchers, and building a reputation as an emerging expert in her field of study.

“As a future speech-language pathologist, I plan to work with children and families who are d/Deaf — diagnostically deaf or culturally Deaf — or hard of hearing,” she said. “Many people, even clinicians in this field, are unfamiliar with the Deaf community and how deaf and hard of hearing people communicate.

“Ninety-five percent of deaf or hard of hearing individuals are born to hearing parents who have little to no context for how to interact with these communities. This research is significant because it advises clinicians and teachers of the deaf on what factors to consider when helping a family navigate communication with their d/Deaf or hard of hearing child.”

Wright anticipates graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders, a Minor in Deaf Studies, and an Honors College Certificate in May 2026. After graduation she plans to pursue a master’s degree and a clinical speech-language pathology fellowship in her hometown.

As a student at VSU, Wright is an active member of the Honors Student Association, where she has served as president and public relations chairperson. This fall she will kick off a one-year term as secretary for the VSU chapter of the National Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Her supportive family includes parents Dustin and Carolyn Wright and sister Abigail Wright.

