//VSU student earns Most Outstanding Professional Officer Course Cadet Award 

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University student recently earned the Most Outstanding Professional Officer Course Cadet Award.

Mason Thompson of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 Department of Aerospace Studies Most Outstanding Professional Officer Course Cadet Award.

The Department of Aerospace Studies Most Outstanding Professional Officer Course Cadet Award is presented to a highly ranked cadet from VSU’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 who demonstrates positive contributions to leadership, initiative, good judgment, self-confidence, promptness, and respect for authority; adapts to change; and possesses the highest personal and ethical standards and strong personal convictions.

“Winning this award after dedicating so much time to my studies and to Air Force ROTC feels amazing,” he said. “This proves that with hard work and perseverance anyone can reach the levels of performance needed to win a university award. I am excited to continue my journey as a VSU alumnus, and this was a great way to top off my college experience.”

Thompson graduated May 10 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, Minor in Entrepreneurship, and Minor in Aerospace Studies. He will attend pilot training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas as part of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. He aspires to someday fly a fighter aircraft.

His supportive family includes fiancée Allison Green, mother and stepfather Amy and Steve Turnmeyer, father and stepmother Matt and Ashlyn Thompson, and all the cadets and cadre of VSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 172.

