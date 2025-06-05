//VSU student earns Highest Academic Achievement Award

Share with friends

Photo: Jordan Marie Lowe of Macon, Georgia, is pictured with Dr. David Slykhuis, dean of the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services; Dr. Sheri Noviello, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; and Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University student recently earned the 2024-2025 Highest Academic Achievement Award.

Release:

Jordan Marie Lowe of Macon, Georgia, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Highest Academic Achievement Award.

The James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Highest Academic Achievement Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.

Before her undergraduate experience came to an end, Lowe shared some words of wisdom that guided her throughout her academic journey.

“A quote that has impacted me my entire VSU experience and helped me to achieve this award is something my mother’s sister told her and what my mother has instilled in both me and my sister for many years — ‘When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at will change.’ Not only does this help me to look at situations from many different aspects, but it also has allowed for me to alter my viewpoint on the little things in life which help me when larger trials may come my way.”

Lowe graduated May 10 with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education. She plans to continue her education at VSU and pursue a Master of Education in Elementary Education.

Her supportive family includes parents Willie and Rhonda Lowe and sister Jada Lowe.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/