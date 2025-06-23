//VSU senior softball infielder earns Second Team Academic All-America

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State senior softball infielder and Lakeland native earns Second Team Academic All-America.

According to the Valdosta State Blazers website, Valdosta State senior softball infielder and Lakeland, Georgia native Aniston Gano earned Second Team Academic All-America as selected by College Sports Communicators.

For more on this story a link to the Valdosta State Blazers website is available below.

