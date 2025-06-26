//VSU graduate selected for elite pilot training program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University graduate was recently selected for the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program.

Mason Thompson of Valdosta, Georgia, was a young student at Sallas Mahone Elementary School when he decided he wanted to join the United States Air Force and pursue a career in military aviation.

“Having grown up in Valdosta, I was introduced to military aviation at a young age,” he shared. “Moody Air Force Base hosted air shows every few years, and experiencing the Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels, and other aircraft demonstrations got me hooked. From my elementary school, I could often hear the A-10s doing gun runs at Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area. They still fly over my house to this day.”

Thompson held on to his aviation dreams as he continued his studies in middle school, graduated high school, and gained admission to Valdosta State University. His journey really took flight when he joined VSU’s U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172.

“Detachment 172 fosters an environment of excellence, constantly pushing cadets to be the best leader and student they can be,” he said. “We have a great group of cadre and cadets that I think would be hard to find anywhere else. There is a competitive yet supportive culture here that I think has driven me to this point in my life, and I am extremely thankful. Whether it be flying or any other job in the U.S. Air Force, Detachment 172 produces some great officers.”

Thompson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, Minor in Entrepreneurship, and Minor in Aerospace Studies in May. His next stop is the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.

The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program is the world’s only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for the NATO Alliance. This program is a joint initiative between 14 (of the 32 total) NATO countries. Thompson will train alongside pilots from various countries as well as learn from instructors from around the world.

Thompson is the third VSU cadet to be selected for this elite pilot training program since 2022, an accomplishment certainly supported by the on-campus Air Interest and Ground School, especially the state-of-the-art virtual reality simulation room that was conceived and constructed by the Detachment 172 cadets a little over three years ago.

On average, 35 Air Force ROTC cadets across the U.S. are selected each year.

“It’s overwhelming, and I am honored to have been selected for the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program,” he said. “One day you’re a freshman looking to make it to graduation, and the next moment you’re there. Semester on semester of hard work feels like it has finally paid off, and my selection for this program proves that anyone can make it to this point if they are willing to put in the hours. I am beyond excited to be moving into this next stage of life, but I will never forget VSU and Detachment 172.

As a student at VSU, Thompson earned Dean’s List honors every semester and was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma: International Business Honor Society.

He served as the Fall 2024 cadet wing commander for VSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 172 and as cadet cadre for the Summer 2024 Air Force ROTC field training-victory. He earned Detachment 172’s 2023 Outstanding General Military Course Cadet Award, 2025 Outstanding Professional Officer Course Cadet Award, 2024 and 2025 Ironman Award, as well as the 2023 American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award, 2024 Military Officers Association of America ROTC Medal, and 2025 Order of Daedalions Outstanding Pilot Candidate Award.

“My family and friends have played an integral role in supporting me over these past few years, and I would not have reached this point without those who sacrificed behind the scenes,” he shared. “I would like to thank my wife, Allison Thompson; mother, Amy Turnmeyer; father, Matthew Thompson; stepmother, Ashlyn Thompson; stepfather, Stephen Turnmeyer; and all of my siblings and grandparents — the list could go on forever. I would also like to thank the cadre and cadets of Detachment 172, specifically those of the AS400 class who also graduated with me. I have spent the last three and a half years with the Detachment 172 Class of 2025, and I couldn’t have done this without them!”

