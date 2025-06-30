//VPD arrests 39-year-old man twice in one week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrests a 39-year-old man twice in the same week for misdemeanor offenses.

Release:

Our officers arrest the same subject twice in one week for misdemeanor offenses, in which he physically resisted arrest, injuring officers. His actions resulted in additional felony charges each time.

Within a week, the Valdosta Police Department arrested Cody Devon Finniessee, 39, on two separate occasions. During both arrests, Finniessee physically resisted arrest and injured officers.

On June 17, 2025, at 8:40 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Baytree Road. During this investigation, Finniessee reportedly took a person’s keys and refused to give them back to her. Officers had to chase Finniessee, eventually stopping him in the 1500 block of Baytree Road. As officers attempted to detain Finniessee, he refused to cooperate and began to physically resist them. After being placed into handcuffs, officers attempted to walk him to a patrol car, at which time he tried to pull away from officers, injuring an officer’s elbow. Officers had to force Finniessee into a vehicle, as he continued to physically resist, kicking an officer in the face.

Finniessee was transported to Lowndes County Jail, at which time the stolen keys were found. Finniesse was charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer (felony), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), and theft by taking (misdemeanor).

On June 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Gordon Street. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found that a single vehicle had wrecked into a ditch. There was not a driver in the car. A witness told officers that he had seen the driver walk off, and he was able to provide a detailed description of him. Officers responded to the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle, where they saw Finniessee sitting on the porch. Finniessee matched the description of the driver provided by the witness. Finniessee refused to talk with the officers.

After officers confirmed that Finniessee had been the driver, they attempted to take him into custody. Finniessee began to physically resist arrest, resulting in a brief struggle. After being placed in handcuffs, Finniessee refused to get off the ground and walk to a patrol car. Finniessee began spitting at officers on the scene. Officers had to drag Finniessee to the vehicle, and then physically force him inside. During this struggle, he kicked an officer in the knee.

Finniessee was transported to Lowndes County Jail. During this incident he was charged with obstruction of an officer (felony) again, as well as leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to maintain lane.

“Both of these incidents started as misdemeanor offenses, and then once officers attempted to take him into custody his actions increased it to felony offenses. His actions show a repeated pattern of physical resistance with assaultive actions towards our officers. These two encounters show that someone can still be a risk even though they are in handcuffs.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department