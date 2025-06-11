//VLPRA’s Youth Football, Cheerleading program registration closing soon

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority ‘s Youth Football and Cheerleading program registration deadline nearing.

Release:

Time is running out to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Football & Cheerleading program!

The registration deadline is June 17th at midnight. Practices will begin in July and the season runs from August through October, including playoffs.

VLPRA’s school-based program includes flag football, tackle football, and cheerleading. Flag football is available for boys and girls going to kindergarten through 8th grade. Tackle football is available for rising 2nd through 5th graders. Cheerleading is available for rising kindergartners through 5th graders. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home.

Fees include uniform and equipment. It’s only $105 for tackle football, $85 for flag football, and $80 for cheer. VLPRA provides helmets, all pads, and uniforms for all divisions.

Parents can register their children online at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd.