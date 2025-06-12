//VLPRA to host prom for individuals with disabilities

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority will host the annual Carnival-themed Prom for individuals with disabilities.

Release:

Guests will step into a world of strongmen, ferris wheels, and game booths at VLPRA’s Carnival-themed Prom for Individuals with Disabilities on Saturday, June 28th. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Therapeutics division is hosting the event at VLPRA’s Senior Center. It’s open to anyone ages 14 and up that has developmental disabilities. Guardians and/or caretakers are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

VLPRA’s Therapeutics division started this event, the first of its kind in Valdosta, in 2008. The staff choose a different theme each year, alternating between costume balls and semi-formal dances. Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor Sydney Prince says this year’s theme will be like a trip to the circus.

“Participants can expect carnival style games, popcorn, dancing, and fun with their friends,” Prince says. “I’m excited to be the ringmaster at this carnival and proud to be part of a department that is providing an entertaining and inclusive atmosphere for people with disabilities.”

The dance will have all the features of a high school prom with a DJ, light refreshments, and the crowning of Prom King and Queen.

Prom runs from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, June 28th at the VLPRA Senior Center located at 1360 East Park Avenue in Valdosta. Tickets are only $10.00 and are available at www.vlpra.com, at VLPRA’s main office on Barack Obama Boulevard, and at the event itself. Caretakers will be admitted free of charge. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

VLPRA is seeking volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sydney Prince at sydneyp@vlpra.com.

Who: VLPRA Therapeutics Division

What: “Carnival” Prom, a Special Event for Individuals with Disabilities

When: Saturday, June 28th from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: VLPRA Senior Center // 1360 East Park Ave.

How much: $10.00 per ticket // Please purchase in advance if possible as space is limited

Questions? Please contact VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.