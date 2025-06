Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority announces that offices will be closed for Juneteenth.

According to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority, VLPRA announces that offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025 in observance of Juneteenth.

For more information a link to VLPRA’s Facebook post is available below.