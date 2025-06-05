//VLPRA announces 2025 Summer Day Camp for local children

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority announces the 2025 Summer Day Camp for local children ages 6 to 10.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is thrilled to announce its 2025 Summer Day Camp, offering local children ages 6 to 10 a fun-filled, affordable, and safe environment to learn, explore, and play during the summer break.

Two one-week sessions will be available:

June 23–27, 2025

July 21–25, 2025

Camp hours are from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily, with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided. Camp will be held at the Wood Valley Community Center, located at 1907 Gornto Road in Valdosta.

This year’s program is packed with exciting field trips to destinations like Wild Adventures, the movie theater, Recoil, and more. All outings, meals, and activities are included in the low registration fee of $135 per child.

Space is limited and registration is first come, first served. Families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

