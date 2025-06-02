//Viking season ticket renewal is still available

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes Viking season ticket holders still have an opportunity to renew for the 2025 football season.

Release:

The window is still open for Viking season ticket holders to renew their seats for 2025 football season. Season ticket renewals for the upcoming season began in May and will conclude in June. Current season ticket holders will have had six (6) weeks to renew their seats for the upcoming year. The deadline for renewing will be Thursday, June 19. Please note the deadline is Thursday as the office is closed on Fridays during June. After this date season ticket holders and TD Club members will have an opportunity to exchange, upgrade, or add additional tickets. Season ticket prices remain at $80 per reserved seat.

Current season ticket holders have received emails, phone calls, and recently a card was mailed reminding them of the deadline. Tickets may be renewed and picked up from the ticket office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours for the month of June are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm. The office is closed on Fridays in June. The ticket office will remain open late on Tuesday June 10 till 6:00 pm to better serve our fans. Remember the deadline is June 19.

On Monday June 23 season ticket holders and TD Club members may upgrade, exchange, or purchase additional tickets. On Tuesday June 24 all tickets remaining can be purchased by the public. The ticket office will open at 7:00 am each of these days.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!