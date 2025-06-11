//Viking football reserved seat season ticket deadline approaches

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The deadline is approaching for Viking fans to renew the 2025 football reserved seat season tickets.

The deadline of June 19 for Viking fans to renew their football reserved seat season tickets for the 2025 season is approaching. Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm. The ticket office will remain open until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 10 to better serve our fans. The price is $80 per seat for the eight (8) home contests. After June 19, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours for this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm – with Tuesday being a late day and the office will be open until 6:00 pm. The office is closed on Fridays in June.