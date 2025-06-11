//Viking football reserved seat season ticket deadline approaches
Local NewsJune 11, 2025

Viking football reserved seat season ticket deadline approaches

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The deadline is approaching for Viking fans to renew the 2025 football reserved seat season tickets.

Release:

The deadline of June 19 for Viking fans to renew their football reserved seat season tickets for the 2025 season is approaching.  Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm.  The ticket office will remain open until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 10 to better serve our fans.  The price is $80 per seat for the eight (8) home contests.  After June 19, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public. 

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.  Ticket office hours for this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm – with Tuesday being a late day and the office will be open until 6:00 pm.  The office is closed on Fridays in June

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!

Lowndes Viking Football – 2025
Pre-SeasonFriday, August 1, 2025TCCH
 Friday, August 8, 2025  
Week 1Friday, August 15, 2025Jenkins, SavannahH
Week 2Friday, August 22, 2025Mt Zion JonesboroH
Week 3Friday, August 29, 2025Central GwinnettH
Week 4Friday, September 5, 2025Manatee, FLH
Week 5Friday, September 12, 2025KellH
Week 6Friday, September 19, 2025OPEN 
Week 7Friday, September 26, 2025ColquittH
Week 8Friday, October 3, 2025TiftH
Week 9Friday, October 10, 2025CamdenA
Week 10Friday, October 17, 2025OPEN 
Week 11Friday, October 24, 2025Richmond HillA
Week 12Friday, October 31, 2025ValdostaA
TAGS:

Related posts