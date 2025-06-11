//Viking football reserved seat season ticket deadline approaches

LOWNDES CO – The deadline is approaching for Viking fans to renew the 2025 football reserved seat season tickets.
Release:
The deadline of June 19 for Viking fans to renew their football reserved seat season tickets for the 2025 season is approaching. Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm. The ticket office will remain open until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 10 to better serve our fans. The price is $80 per seat for the eight (8) home contests. After June 19, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public.
The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours for this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm – with Tuesday being a late day and the office will be open until 6:00 pm. The office is closed on Fridays in June.
Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!
Lowndes Viking Football – 2025 Pre-Season Friday, August 1, 2025 TCC H Friday, August 8, 2025 Week 1 Friday, August 15, 2025 Jenkins, Savannah H Week 2 Friday, August 22, 2025 Mt Zion Jonesboro H Week 3 Friday, August 29, 2025 Central Gwinnett H Week 4 Friday, September 5, 2025 Manatee, FL H Week 5 Friday, September 12, 2025 Kell H Week 6 Friday, September 19, 2025 OPEN Week 7 Friday, September 26, 2025 Colquitt H Week 8 Friday, October 3, 2025 Tift H Week 9 Friday, October 10, 2025 Camden A Week 10 Friday, October 17, 2025 OPEN Week 11 Friday, October 24, 2025 Richmond Hill A Week 12 Friday, October 31, 2025 Valdosta A