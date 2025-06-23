//VFD Lieutenant named Firefighter of the Year by Valdosta Exchange Club

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant named Firefighter of the Year by the Valdosta Exchange Club.

Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Watson has been named Firefighter of the Year by the Valdosta Exchange Club in recognition of his exceptional service and compassion during an emergency medical response in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Following the storm’s impact on the community, Lt. Watson and his engine were dispatched to assist a resident who had sustained a head injury from a fall. Lt. Watson recognized that the individual’s medications could complicate their condition if not properly evaluated. Lt. Watson displayed patience, empathy, and professionalism in encouraging the individual to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

His intervention had a meaningful impact on the patient’s outlook and potentially their disposition. Lt. Watson’s dedication didn’t end there. Upon learning that the patient had fallen while attempting to store a generator, he and his crew stepped in without hesitation to safely secure the equipment.

“Lieutenant Watson’s actions reflect the kind of care and commitment our community deserves,” said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “In a moment of need, he went beyond the call of duty to ensure a resident was safe and supported. We’re proud to have leaders like him serving the people of Valdosta.”

This recognition from the Valdosta Exchange Club highlights the personal commitment and leadership that Lt. Watson brings to every emergency response. His actions reflect the high standards upheld by the Valdosta Fire Department and its mission to serve the community with integrity, compassion, and excellence.

The Valdosta Fire Department extends its deepest gratitude to Lt. Watson for his actions, which serve as a reminder of the profound impact one person can have—even through the smallest acts of kindness—during times of crisis.