//Valdosta natives named to Chancellor’s Honor Roll at Ole Miss

VALDOSTA – The University of Mississippi congratulates two Valdosta students for being named to the Spring 2025 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Caitlyn Callahan, of Valdosta, GA, majoring in Biological Science, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Alden Myddelton, of Valdosta, GA, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“We are very proud of the students earning the Chancellor’s Honor Roll designation,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “This reflection of their academic excellence and achievements exemplifies the hard work, commitment and dedication that defines our university community.”

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.