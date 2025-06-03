//Valdosta native named to Samford University’s spring 2025 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta native recently was honored by Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law for making the Dean’s List.

Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law named Eric Posas of Valdosta, GA, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

Cumberland School of Law recognizes excellence in academic achievement each semester by publishing a Dean’s List. Included on the list are students whose end-of-semester GPA is 3.3 or higher.

