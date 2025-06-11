//Valdosta native Kenny Moore II to host free Youth Football & Cheer Camp

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – NFL star and Valdosta native, Kenny Moore II to host free Youth Football and Cheer Camp for over 400 local kids.

Release:

WHO: NFL Defensive Star and Valdosta Native, Kenny Moore II

WHAT: Kenny Moore II Free Youth Football Camp

NFL Star Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts will host a FREE Youth Football Camp and Cheer Camp on Saturday, June 14 from 9:00am – 11:00am ET at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia.

Kenny will host the camp for over 400 local kids (ages 7-17), who will learn the fundamentals of cheer and football through a fun day of drills, training, sportsmanship and fun games. The camp will be held by Kenny, NFL teammates and local coaches. Each camper will receive a swag bag, camp t-shirt and lunch courtesy of the Lake View Mayor.

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 | 9:00am – 11:00am ET

8:00am – Check In Begins

8:30am – Media Check In

8:45am – Kenny Media Availability

9:00am – Camp Begins

11:00am – Camp Concludes

WHERE: Lowndes High School 1606 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

MEDIA CONTACT:

Madison Schulz | 253-722-3260 | maddie@fortifymgmt.com