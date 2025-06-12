//Valdosta High School student scores big with scholarship win

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta high school senior Miracle Nixon receives her scholarship prize package with attorney Taylor Walker, a Valdosta personal injury attorney with Farah & Farah. Photo courtesy of Farah & Farah.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School congratulates senior for winning the Farah & Farah Empowering Greatness Scholarship.

Valdosta High School announces that senior Miracle Brianna Nixon has won the Farah & Farah Empowering Greatness Scholarship.

A senior at Valdosta High School, Miracle is driven by a passion for compassionate healthcare. With a strong focus on math and science, she envisions becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner to serve communities lacking quality healthcare access. Miracle’s commitment to promoting healthy living through gardening and her dedication to tutoring younger students showcase her leadership and community spirit. She has been accepted to the College of Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia State, Georgia Southern University, Piedmont University, Temple University, Wesleyan College, and Albany State University.