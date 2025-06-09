//Splash Island Nights returns at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Splash Island Nights returns with more summer fun at Wild Adventures Theme Park every Friday night through July 25.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is turning up the summer fun with the return of Splash Island Nights, kicking off Friday, June 6, and continuing every Friday night through July 25 at Splash Island Waterpark.

Each Splash Island Night will feature extended waterpark hours until 10 p.m., high-energy entertainment, family-friendly contests, glowing dance zones, and special food and retail offers. The weekly event also coincides with the launch of the Summer Wild Card, a limited-time ticket product that provides unlimited admission to Wild Adventures Theme Park on any operating day between May 27 and September 1, excluding Saturdays, for just $69.99.

The party starts at 7 p.m. when a live DJ hits the Splash Island Stage with a mix of today’s hits and retro favorites. Throughout the night, guests can join the fun with high-spirited competitions like Limbo Showdown, Hula Hoop Hoopla, Jump Rope Jam, and Simon Says: Splash Edition. As the sun sets, Splash Island transforms into a vibrant after-dark experience, with shimmering lights reflecting off the water and the dance floor in front of Catch-A-Wave Bay.

$3 menu deals will be available at Surfside Café, Oasis Snacks, and Splash Snacks, offering guests tasty bites and refreshing drinks at unbeatable prices. Guests can also take advantage of 30% off Cabanas and Loungers starting at 6 p.m., available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Season Passholders will enjoy double the discount on select merchandise during Splash Island Nights at Wave Gear, Adventure Emporium, and the Glow Cart.

To make it even easier to join the fun, Wild Adventures is introducing a special $25 After 5 p.m. on Fridays ticket, available exclusively online. This ticket provides access to the park beginning at 5 p.m. on Splash Island Nights and includes the evening’s full lineup of entertainment and attractions.

A 2025 Season Pass remains the best way to experience everything Wild Adventures has to offer. Passholders enjoy unlimited admission all summer long, including Splash Island Nights, and return again in the fall for Great Pumpkin LumiNights and in winter for Wild Adventures Christmas, all for one low price.

“Whether you come for the rides, the music, the special events, or to make memories with family and friends, with a Season Pass, the adventure continues all year,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing.

For more details about Splash Island Nights, the $25 After 5 p.m. Ticket, the Summer Wild Card, and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.