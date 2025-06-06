//South Georgia Gospel Music Festival celebrates Black Music Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VocalFlo presents the 3rd Annual South Georgia Gospel Music Festival in celebration of Black Music Month.

In Celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month (aka Black Music Month), Vocal Flo will host the 3rd Annual South Georgia Gospel Music Festival on June 7, 2025, from 3pm – 8pm at Unity Park in Downtown Valdosta.

Attendees will experience performances by gospel groups, soloists, rappers and musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs, sun tents and blankets are highly recommended.

This year donations will be collected for Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc. (LAMP).

LAMP is a caring community of faith providing for the basic needs of homeless and hurting people in our community. We believe that all persons are created in the image of God. We operate on the premise that all of God’s children deserve food, clothing, shelter, and love

LAMP provides temporary emergency shelter to men, women, and families in Lowndes and surrounding counties. In addition to temporary housings, we provide wrap-around services that include case management and other treatment services.

Official Gospel Music Festival T-Shirts are no longer available for Pre-sale. Limited amount will be available for purchase at the Park. ALL profits from T-shirt sales will be donated to LAMP, Inc.

THANK YOU to our Food Sponsor: Creole Sol

GOSPEL FESTIVAL DJ: DJ T-NASHAE

Valdosta State University c/o 2003 Alum, First female mix show DJ for Atlanta’s #1 Inspiration Station – Praise 102.5FM for RadioOne, Gospel Mixshow DJ for Praise 104.7FM in Richmond, VA and The Light 103.9FM in Raleigh, NC.