//Scintilla welcomes over 40 students to Summer Basketball Camp

Scintilla Charter Academy welcomed over 40 K–5th grade students to its Summer Basketball Camp, where energy, enthusiasm, and leadership took center court.

Led by Coach Evan Grantham, the camp focused on more than just athletic skills. From footwork drills to team-building exercises, young athletes embodied what it means to be a Spartan, on and off the court.

“Spartan Culture means holding yourself to a higher standard—because we don’t just play hard, we

lead,” said Coach Grantham. “It’s about discipline, character, and building a team that respects one

another.”

Spartan Culture at Scintilla Charter Academy is more than a slogan—it’s a way of life. It’s the belief that athletics are a vehicle for something greater: leadership, accountability, and personal growth. Spartan Culture teaches students to lead with integrity, compete with heart, and uplift those around them. Whether on the court or in the classroom, Scintilla’s scholars are challenged to bring their best, support their team, and represent their community with pride.

And this culture isn’t limited to basketball. For the past two years, Scintilla Charter Academy has been

implementing the Lead ‘Em Up curriculum as part of a schoolwide effort to build leadership and character

across athletics and academics. In prior years, this work was supported through training led by external

consultants. However, this year marks a new milestone: Evan Grantham, Scintilla’s Varsity Basketball Head

Coach and Head Golf Coach, is now a certified Lead ‘Em Up Coach. Coach Grantham will now lead the

implementation of the curriculum throughout the school, ensuring that Spartan Culture is not just a concept, but a lived experience for every student-athlete and scholar.

“We’re thrilled to have Coach Grantham leading this work,” said Matt McCoy, Dean of Middle and Upper

School. “His passion, consistency, and high standards make him the perfect leader to carry SCA Culture

K–12. We’re not just focused on building athletes—we’re building great people.”

About Scintilla Charter Academy

Scintilla Charter Academy is a public state-commissioned charter school currently serving grades K-10.

Scintilla has been approved to expand to serve grades K-12 and will expand one year at a time over the next two years. It has been approved for candidacy for both the International Baccalaureate Middle Years

Programme (MYP) and the Diploma Programme (DP). Dedicated to fostering a culture of inquiry, respect, and intellectual curiosity, Scintilla provides students the tools and opportunities to think critically, challenge assumptions, and engage with the world around them. Scintilla is committed to preparing the next generation of leaders to thrive in an ever-changing world.