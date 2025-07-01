//Residents invited to Knights Landing Community Yard Sale
Local NewsJune 30, 2025

Residents invited to Knights Landing Community Yard Sale

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents are invited to the Knights Landing for a Community Yard Sale for great finds and bargains.

Release:

Mark your calendars for July 12th and bring the whole crew out to Knights Landing for a Community Yard Sale you won’t want to miss!

  • Knights Landing Community (Right next to Moody AFB)
  • Saturday, July 12th at 9AM–2PM
  • Family-friendly shopping
  • Toys, clothes, home goods & more

Great vibes, local finds, and fun for everyone!

Click the link for more information: bit.ly/m/knightslanding

Grab your friends, your little bargain-hunters, and your shopping bags — you never know what gems you’ll find!

TAGS:

Related posts