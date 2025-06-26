//N. Ashley Street lane closure for new valve installation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is notifying motorists of a temporary lane closure on North Ashley Street for a new valve installation.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Central Lines Division will install a new valve at 1508 N. Ashley Street on Thursday, June 26.

To ensure the safety of crews and motorists, the southbound lane on N. Ashley Street will be closed from Vallotton Drive to E. Brookwood Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for potential delays and use alternate routes if possible. The Central Lines Division will provide an update once the installation is complete and the lane is reopened.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to improve our city’s infrastructure.