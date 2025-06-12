//Moody AFB Master Sgt. discusses family’s lineage in military

Share with friends

Photo: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Cordero, 14th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party, stands at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 13, 2025. Cordero’s grandfather served during World War II, and Cordero will participate in an international commemorative airborne jump in France at the 81st Anniversary of Operation Overlord, D-Day, on June 8, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – A Moody AFB Master Sgt. discusses family’s generational military service from grandfather to mother to son.

Release:

Many factors weigh into a person’s decision to serve their country, but one of the most impactful can be a history and tradition of military service. Master Sgt. Christopher Cordero’s family’s military service spans three generations from grandfather to mother to son.

Cordero, a Tactical Air Control Party member with the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in an international commemorative airborne jump in France at the 81st Anniversary of Operation Overlord, D-Day, on June 8, 2025.

Cordero’s grandfather served as a translator in Italy during World War II, not only contributing to the war effort, but also beginning a legacy of military service that would be followed by his daughter and grandson.

“I’m very appreciative to be able to jump during D-Day 81,” Cordero said. “It means a lot to be able to go into the same theatre that my grandfather was in 81 years ago.”

The D-Day 81 anniversary creates an opportunity for international Allies and partners to join to honor the enduring bonds of comradery and unity that were forged 81 years ago and carry on today.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to jump with our international partners,” Cordero said. “It shows me that no matter how much time has passed, these partnerships continue on, and we’re tied together by the servicemembers who gathered on this day 81 years ago.”

Cordero had the following to say to not only World War II veterans, but to all those who have served.

“I’d like to say thank you for your service and for the sacrifices you’ve made in paving the way for future generations.”

Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Dugan, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing Command Chief, provided his perspective on family ties to military service.

“It’s often said that we stand on the shoulders of giants, and in some cases, we are fortunate enough to have them as family,” Dugan said. “The level of patriotism in a country is most evident when we can pass the torch of service from one generation to the next.”