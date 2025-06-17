//Lowndes EMA offers tips to stay cool this summer

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County EMA is encouraging residents to beat the heat with tips to stay safe this summer.

Summer officially begins this Friday, June 20, 2025, and Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), in partnership with the South Health District, is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to stay safe in the heat. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., claiming more than 650 lives each year—and with temperatures expected to rise in the weeks ahead, preparation is key.

“Older adults, young children, and individuals with circulation issues are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness,” said Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye. “Staying indoors and drinking plenty of water are key steps to keeping cool and hydrated as temperatures climb.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to encourage residents to take the proper precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

There are two types of heat-related illnesses: heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. Body temperatures may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided. The warning signs of a heat stroke are an extremely high temperature, red, hot, and dry skin, a rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and not consuming enough fluids. It is the body’s response to an excessive loss of the water and salt contained in sweat. The warning signs of heat exhaustion are heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.

“During the summer months, South Georgia heat can quickly become deadly if you aren’t careful,” said Dr. Mark Eanes, District Health Director. “Summer is meant for fun, and we want to help make sure it stays that way. Heat-related illness can happen quickly, so it’s important to take high heat warnings seriously. Even on days without advisories, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and protect your health in the heat.”

Lowndes County, South Health District, and Ready Georgia give these 10 tips to ensure a safe summer for every family:

1. Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

2. Fluids are lost through perspiration, so it’s important to stay well hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even when you’re not thirsty.

3. Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

4. Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

5. Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Drink two to four cups of water every hour when you are working outside.

6. Check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning.

7. Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade, be careful to not over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

8. Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

9. Insulate your home by installing weather stripping around your doors and windowsills to keep the cool air inside.

10. Closely monitor a local radio station, TV station, or NOAA Weather Radio, or download the Ready Georgia app for the latest information on excessive heat watches and warnings.

To help Georgians prepare, Ready Georgia, a statewide emergency preparedness campaign created by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security, offers the tools needed to make an emergency supply kit, develop a communications plan and stay informed about potential threats. Visitors to Ready Georgia’s website can create an online profile to receive a tailored plan for the entire family that includes the specific amount of supplies to put in their household Ready kits.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at 229-671-2491 or South Health District Public Information Officer Kristin Patten at 229-415 0001. You can also visit www.ready.ga.gov or www.ready.gov for additional resources.