Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County BOC Chairman Bill Slaughter had the pleasure of welcoming farmers and producers for tobacco tour.

According to the Lowndes County Facebook page, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter had the pleasure of welcoming more than 40 tobacco farmers and producers from across the Southeast to Lowndes County as part of the 2025 Georgia-Florida Tobacco Tour.

For more on this story a link to the Lowndes County Facebook post is available below.