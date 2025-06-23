//Lowndes BOC to hold FY 26 budget public hearing

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2026 proposed budget.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2026 proposed budget Monday, June 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. This meeting is for informational purposes. Location: 327 North Ashley Street, 2nd floor, Commission Chambers, Valdosta, Georgia 31601 For more information, please contact County Clerk, Belinda C. Lovern at 229-671-2400 or belinda@lowndescounty.com.