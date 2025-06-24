//Lowndes BOC releases FY 2025-2026 budget public hearing details
Local NewsJune 23, 2025

Lowndes BOC releases FY 2025-2026 budget public hearing details

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners releases details on the FY 2025-2026 budget public hearing.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has released details on the FY 2025–2026 public hearing on the budget.

Budget Public Hearing FY 2026 PresentationDownload

