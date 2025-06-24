Local NewsJune 23, 2025 Lowndes BOC releases FY 2025-2026 budget public hearing details Share with friends LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners releases details on the FY 2025-2026 budget public hearing. Release: The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has released details on the FY 2025–2026 public hearing on the budget. Budget Public Hearing FY 2026 PresentationDownload TAGS: fy 2025-2026 budget public hearinglowndes county board of commissionerslowndes county boclowndes fy 2025-2026 public hearing Related posts VSU student presents communication research…Harlem Globetrotters return to Wild…VCS announces Uniform Drive for…VFD Lieutenant named Firefighter of…VSU senior softball infielder earns…VCS releases statement regarding incident…Lowndes BOC to hold FY…VCS well represented at this…VSU students earn first place…Lowndes BOC welcomes farmers, producer…