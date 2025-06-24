//Harlem Globetrotters return to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announces the return of the Harlem Globetrotters as part of the Celebrate America Festival.

Release:

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, June 27 through 29 as part of the Celebrate America Festival. Their Trick Shots & Challenges showcase will bring three days of fast-paced basketball skills, comedy and crowd participation to the park.

Performances will feature Globetrotters stars Ace, Moose and Wham, along with the team’s popular mascot, Globie. Each show includes trick shots, dunks, and on-stage fan challenges that invite audience members to get in on the action.

“The Globetrotters put on amazing shows our guests look forward to every summer,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing at Wild Adventures. “They offer a unique experience that combines family fun with interactive moments you can’t find anywhere else.”

Guests can arrive early to participate in the Magic Pass pre-show experience, which includes a dribble zone, a 360-degree video opportunity and a meet-and-greet with Globie.

The Harlem Globetrotters: Trick Shots & Challenges is included with park admission. In celebration of the event, Wild Adventures has extended the Celebrate America Sale through 29 with single-day admission tickets available for $35.

“The Celebrate America Festival is one of our biggest events of the year, and we want to make it easy for families to come out and enjoy it,” Floyd said. “With a $35 ticket and the return of the Globetrotters, it’s the perfect time to visit.”

In honor of those who serve, Wild Adventures will be offering any active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged veterans free admission June 21 through July 6, and any guests of military will receive $10 off admission tickets. Valid military ID or DD Form 214 is required.

Season Passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the Celebrate America Festival along with access to Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters showcase, Celebrate America Festival, admission offers and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.