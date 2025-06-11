//GSW honors Valdosta graduate during spring commencement ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southwestern State University congratulates Valdosta student during the Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony.

Release:

Heidi Gonzalez of Valdosta, GA graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Gonzalez earned a Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner .

The ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 4,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.