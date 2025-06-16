//Country music star Ashley McBryde to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces Country music star Ashley McBryde will perform on the LIVE! concert stage.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. continues its concert series on Saturday, June 21, with Country music star Ashley McBryde.

GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in biker bars – and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member’s 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde’s follow-up Never Will was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019. The album earned McBryde a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making Never Will the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season.

Her GRAMMY-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. With 11 songs all co-written by the Arkansas native, The Devil I Know is available now, featuring chart-climbing lead single “Light On In The Kitchen” and current single “The Devil I Know.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ashley McBryde to the Wild Adventures LIVE! stage,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “Her fearless storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic stage presence make every performance unforgettable. This is going to be a night our guests will talk about long after the final song.”

The concert is set for Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discount in advance. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can purchase General Concert Admission for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the concert, guests can explore the all-new Water’s Edge, featuring three exciting new rides, the new reptile house and live music at the new Water’s Edge Stage.

“Water’s Edge brings an incredible new energy to Wild Adventures,” said Raymond. “It’s the perfect place for families to gather, enjoy new attractions, and unwind by the lake before an unforgettable concert experience with Ashley McBryde.”

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

